Supergirl season 4 cast to include transgender activist Nicole Maines as TV's first trans superhero, Dreamer

Indo-Asian News Service

Jul,22 2018 17:23:46 IST

American actress Nicole Maines, who is well known as a transgender rights activist, has bagged the role of the first television transgender superhero. She will feature in the fourth season of the show Supergirl.

Maines will be portraying the character of Nia Nal aka Dreamer and share screen space with actors April Parker Jones and David Ajala, reports Variety.

Nicole Maines. Image via Twitter

The castings were announced during the Supergirl panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Maines' character is being described as a "soulful" transgender woman with a "fierce drive to protect others". Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Jones will play Colonel Haleyand and Ajala will appear as Manchester Black.

