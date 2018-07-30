Mission: Impossible - Fallout mints $92 mn in global box office collections, marking highest opening in franchise

The latest installment from the 22-year-old Mission: Impossible franchise, Fallout debuted with $61.5 million when it opened in 4,386 locations in North America, highest amongst all six films.

Previously Mission: Impossible II held the title of the franchise-best with $57.8 million. As per Variety, Fallout raked in $92 million in 36 international markets. IMAX collected $12.5 million of the $153.5 million global opening. “With an opening like this, we’re going to play well throughout the summer,” Kyle Davies, president of domestic distribution at Paramount, said.

“There was a hunger for something real and exciting,” Davies added. “There’s something very special and raw knowing that the filmmaker and star put it all on the line to create entertainment for moviegoers.”

The highest-grossing MI film till date is Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol which minted $694.7 million, followed by Rogue Nation which brought in $682.7 million, and Mission: Impossible II summing its lifetime collection at $546.4 million.

In India, Mi6 has so far collected Rs 9 cr on Day 1. The opening weekend figures are yet to come in.

According to Hindustan Times, the Indian version of Mission: Impossible – Fallout does not have any explicit mention of Kashmir. There are abrupt cuts in the final sequence as well as no title card introducing the locations specific to that portion. Ilsa Faust (played by Rebecca Ferguson) does make a mention Nubra Valley and the Siachen glacier, but the word Kashmir is not heard. A report on Quint added that most of the action sequences are still intact and the plot unaffected. There is also a mention of the Indian Army.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 12:44 PM