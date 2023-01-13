Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide and her (ex?) boyfriend Sheezan Khan’s involvement in the tragedy directly echoes the case of Pratyusha Banerjee who committed suicide in 2016. Her parents held her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh responsible.

Rahul now comes to Sheezan’s defence, saying, “Tunisha was a young girl and it’s indeed very sad that she left too soon, however, making the love interest/partner the easy target has been happening way too many times. There are millions of people in relationships and many end up in break ups/divorces etc…can u imagine if every time a divorce happened….one partner committed suicide…then how many of their spouses would be in jail today?”

Rahul feels the love interest is an easy target after a tragedy of this nature occurs. “It has become a fashion today that the moment a young person takes his/her life, we immediately blame their partners. Yes, agreed the relationship issues could have caused depression or stress. But then , that would mean we should all remain single.. because the moment something goes wrong, are we all going to kill ourselves and put our partners behind bars?”

Rahul feels a deep empathy with Shezaan “Now, with Sheezan who is a young budding actor, we can already see him being ripped apart by any and everyone. Suddenly many Kamya Punjabis, Rakhi Sawants and Vikas Guptas will arise again to make tall claims about the guy’s so -called low character and low morals among many other imagined vices. Already his career seems to be getting over and very soon , it will be a dark, depressing mess and a hell hole for him. I can safely say that this is what I went through as well.”

Rahul recalls his vilification in nightmarish detail. “The heartless character assassination,the remarks about one’s low morals,the mental breakdown, the mud slinging at one’s family ,the sadness of your parents,the changed attitude of your once good friends and colleagues,the loss of one’s hard earned reputation…is all too familiar….and I am afraid, after me, Sheezan will soon become a victim of all this.”

Whether it is Rhea Chakraborty or Sheezan Khan, Rahul feels this blame game must stop. “It is high time we put an end to all of this. We should not encourage such behaviour, a break up should not necessarily lead to a suicide and if it does, then it should NOT always mean harassment of the other partner.”

Rahul has a word or two for the trolls targeting Sheezan. “Have you guys never had a break up? And if you did, you’re just plain lucky your -ex didn’t kill themselves because by your own logic you should all be charged for abetment,isnt it?!It also seems like a twisted plot where later people will start thinking that the best way to take revenge from their partner would be to simply commit suicide and then watch their lovers rot behind bars ….but do we want this? Is this what society is finally coming to?”

Rahul is quick to point out that he is not defending Sheezan’s innocence. “All I’m saying is, there are two sides to a coin. But sometimes, irresponsible media reporting can completely brainwash or blacken the image of the person involved. There is no impartiality , only one version of the story is highlighted, the one that will sell! Luckily not all media is the same. But the ones that do fall prey to the game of TRPs. They do the most damage. I am not taking sides nor am I being partial. I am just trying to bring forth another perspective another viewpoint. The person who loses his/her life will always get sympathy. But the other person who lives, must we always end up making life worse than death for him? Fights and arguments can go either way. How fair is it to persecute someone over a misunderstanding?”

