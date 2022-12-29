On December 24, television actress Tunisha Sharma hanged herself and was declared dead as she was taken to the hospital. Soon after, the actress’ family filed a FIR against her former flame Sheezan Khan and alleged Sharma had panic attacks soon after the couple broke up. He was arrested for abatement to suicide under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code.

The Reportedly Traumatic Relationship

The police, according to certain reports in the media, said, “The two actors, who were in a relationship, reportedly broke up 15 days ago. Tunisha was already under stress and the spilt drove her to the edge.” Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma gave a statement that read- “Even after being in a relationship with Tunisha and living together, Sheezan used to keep in touch with many girls. This left Tunisha stressed and in depression.”

He also alleged that Khan was cheating on Tunisha and she learnt about it recently. “On 16 December, Tunisha came to know that Sheezan was cheating on her and after this, she had an anxiety attack. Tunisha’s mother also spoke to Sheezan and asked him why he came so close and then left Tunisha suddenly when he was not serious. This was not right,” he told the news agency ANI.

Why The Arrest Is Questionable

The arrest seems questionable since no allegations have been proven, and the fact has been reiterated by the accused’s advocate. Khan’s advocate told ANI that the claims against his client were allegations and the police did not have any evidence against him. A further probe is yet to be conducted, he said.

According to the news agency, Tunisha ended her life because of the breakup. Trial by social media aside, the arrested is yet to be proven guilty, or even innocent.

But what if he’s being targeted by the family due to a relationship gone kaput? What if he’s proven innocent? What if the charges are dropped? Who shall be answerable to the pandemonium he and his family is going through?

