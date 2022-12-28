A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday extended the police custody of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, by two days.

Khan (27) was arrested by the Valiv police in the district on Sunday for allegedly abetting Sharma’s suicide.

Sharma, 21, who acted in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday near Vasai.

Sharma’s mother has alleged that Khan cheated and “used” her daughter.

Sharma had also featured in the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap and films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

