Tumbbad actor-producer Sohum Shah on film's multiple Filmfare wins and plans for sequel

Actor-producer Sohum Shah's Tumbbad was in making for six years before it released in 2018 garnering accolades both from the critics and the audience. The film won 3 Filmfare Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, and Best Production Design. Shah shared his winning moment with Firstpost and said, "I think the hard work of the crew got its due. All the technicians worked very hard and I'm happy that the film won three technical awards. The film was being made for so many years, and it's commendable that people worked so hard on the film with their utmost dedication and trust".

Shah even added that the tiring journey of filming had frustrated him, but he was always confident that the movie will have a big-screen release, "While making the film, I never had any doubts about its release, but yes I was frustrated about the time of its release. When will it release? Will the film release this year?" says Shah and further explains, "The film's release [date] jumped from 2013 to 2014 and then from 2014 to 2015, but I always had in my mind that the film has to be released in the big screen anyhow. After a film is shot, getting it released is like fighting a war, but fortunately, within seven days of completion, Colour Yellow Production (Anand L Rai's production house) came on board. So, making the film was tough, getting it to release was comparatively easy".

Tumbbad was like a fresh breath in horror genre and Shah agrees that as compared to Hollywood, the genre is still unexplored in the Indian film industry. "It's a very interesting genre that needs to be explored. It has a great following in the West; here it is still not taken so seriously. With Tumbbad and other upcoming horror films and horror-comedies, I think we can also match up to their level". Discussing the horror genre and its various prospects, he adds, "Horror gives the writer a bigger ground to play and it can to great heights, there are unlimited possibilities for the writer, this creates something new and it should be encouraged".

Talking about the sequel of Tumbbad, the Talvar actor said that the plan for the franchise was always in his mind, but it will not happen soon enough, "We always had the ideas about prequels and sequels when we were making Tumbbad. We have plans to make it a big franchise. Making this movie took six years and as an actor, as a producer, one has many other stories that one wants to tell with much eas. So, we'll work on that first and then after a good story we will start Tumbbad 2".

While most of his projects are currently under the wrap, Sohum Shah will soon be seen in the upcoming film Baatuni which is also bankrolled by Shah's production house. The film is slated to go on the floors in April 2019 and will be majorly filmed in Mumbai, as reported earlier.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 13:24:57 IST