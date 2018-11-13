Sohum Shah on Tumbbad 2: Always knew I would take this idea forward even when I was working on original

Actor-producer Sohum Shah is already developing the second instalment of fantasy horror film Tumbbad. He also has a slice-of-life drama titled Batuni in the pipeline.

"I always knew I would take this idea forward even when I was working on the original. After the release, we have got multiple requests of a sequel. I have already started developing the idea and am scouting for writers to pen the script. It will be a different story this time but the connection to the place Tumbbad will remain. Some of the characters, including that Hastar, will be retained. Even I will return in some way though we are yet to zero down as how," Shah told Mumbai Mirror.

According to Mirror, the idea of Tumbbad came from director Rahi Anil Barve. However, he was unable to go forward with it because the initial investors were skeptical about a film, which would require a large investment, had a complex execution and no songs. Shah, who put in six years into Tumbbad, said that he took the film up because he found the concept new and challenging.

Talking about Batuni, Shah shared that he will act in the film too. He described his character as a "somewhat delusional guy, very talkative and judgemental." The film is expected to start filming in April and will be shot in Mumbai.

