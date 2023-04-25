The International Indian Film Academy Awards aka IIFA is one of the biggest star-studded events across the globe for the Bollywood film industry. While the journey of IIFA has given Bollywood worldwide reach, we have seen our favourite celebs acing their fashion game to look their best in this elite ceremony.

And, one of them is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose 2022 IIFA green carpet look went viral on social media. The former Miss World made our jaws drop with her elegant ensemble during the event. Ash donned an exquisite black gown paired with a long jacket, which had intricately embroidered designs. This ensemble, which garnered love and admiration from fans, costs Rs 1,75,000 and is officially available at designer Rohit Bal’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gearing up for her pan-India biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus also features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala along with R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Rahman, Lal, Jayachitra and Nassar among others. It is bankrolled under the banners of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Along with its original release in Tamil, PS-2 will also release in dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Based on Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan, the is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore across two parts. The music of the film is composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman, while the camera is cranked by Santosh Sivan. The editing department is handled by Sreekar Prasad,

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.