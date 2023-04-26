After the humongous success of Ponniyin Selvan I aka PS-1, the makers are all set to rule the box office with the second part, Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is set to hit the screens this Friday. The magnum opus, which is based on Kalki’s novel of the same is expected to set new benchmarks at the ticket windows, just like its prequel.

Prominent trade analyst and industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared his prediction of PS-2 in the Tamil Nadu state and said, “I am expecting around Rs 15 crore gross.” He further added, “It will grow over the weekend because of Saturday and Sunday holidays and usually a lot of family audiences are expected to PS – 2. It is mostly catered to senior citizens and family audience. So, they will watch it on Saturday-Sunday and it will definitely grow because PS – 1 was a big hit, so there are some built-in expectations.”

Talking about the booking status, Bala said, “Right now, it’s not like a huge wave or something but once the movie releases it will garner momentum. The multiplexes opened the bookings last night since last night and it is looking good. So, it will grow over the weekend.

When asked about the nationwide opening of the film, the trade expert quoted, “Across the country, I am expecting in the range of Rs 20-25 crore. Predicting the business of the Mani Ratnam directorial in the long run, Ramesh said, “Currently, PS-1 holds the all-time no. 1 position in Tamil Nadu in terms of highest grossing as it has collected more than Rs 200 crore. So, we will know, it will be slow and steady and I am not expecting any huge numbers every day but over a period of month, I think it will eventually cross unless something very big film arrives. I have 95 per cent confidence that after four weeks it will PS-1.

Bankrolled under the banners of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala along with R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Rahman, Lal, Jayachitra and Nassar among others

