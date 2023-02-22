Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘. Recently, a fresh song from the film, ‘Show Me The Thumka‘ was unveiled by the makers ft. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

To get the audiences grooving, the makers announced the ‘Thumka Challenge’ for the audiences, to get them grooving on the peppy number. Today, Shraddha recreated the song and the hookstep with her father, Shakti Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, “#MaaroThumka 💃🏻🕺Best Thumkas go on my stories!!! 💛”

‘Show Me the Thumka‘ marks the third song from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘, has already started trending on the web. The audiences and the cine-goers are mighty excited to watch the film now and have been flooding the social media with their versions and recreations of the much loved songs of the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

