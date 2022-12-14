Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film is called Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, watch the quirky video of the duo
The abbreviation TJMM created a lot of curiosity for this Luv Ranjan directorial. The fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will grace the silver screen on Holi 2023.
The wait is over! After teasing audiences with letters TJMM and setting of a guessing game across social media Luv Ranjan finally revealed the title of his next, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, and it surely does live up to his tradition of titles with a quirky twist. With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this video revealing the title introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as they lend their voice to the track.
The title video gives us a peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with the adorable glimpses of the ‘Jhoothi’ played by Shraddha and ‘Makkar’ Ranbir. #CoupleGoals. If this title is anything to go by, the movie promises to not only be lots of fun for audiences but also give a completely fresh take on love and romance circa 2023. PKP, SKTKS, DDPD and now TJMM, expectations are high, and the title surely has delivered on the promise.
And the title is……
Finally Here !!! 😜 Dekhoooo 👀https://t.co/ayvAapvnoP#RanbirKapoor @ShraddhaKapoor @luv_ranjan #AnshulSharma @modyrahulmody @gargankur #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @ipritamofficial @OfficialAMITABH @BoneyKapoor #DimpleKapadia @be_a_bassi
— T-Series (@TSeries) December 14, 2022
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
