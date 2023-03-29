Actress Monica Chaudhary, who recently worked in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, told media outlets about getting mentored by Indian theatre director Arvind Gaur. Arvind has also provided mentorship to renowned actress like Kangana Ranaut. According to Monica, he always talked about Kangana. She told Hindustan Times that Kangana was a teenager just like her when she received training from Arvind. She said that Arvind used to appreciate how vibrant and hardworking Kangana was. He used to say that the Queen actress was full of potential and dedication. She also recalled an incident when a male actor fell ill and Kangana played his character.

Monica said, “Once there was a play where one male actor fell sick and Kangana replaced him. None of the actors had prepared for it.” She went on to say that Kangana memorised the lines and played his role with a moustache.

Speaking about herself, Monica said that she was a rebellious child and wanted to do a lot of things, from fashion designing to acting. Her father was against her goal of becoming an actor. She told her father about becoming an actor and he was terrified. Her parents stopped her pocket money when she wished to join acting classes. Monica added that Arvind taught her acting free of cost.

The actress recalled instances when casting directors would make cold promises to her and then she would never hear back from them. But she finally got success with the 2018 TV series Apharan and the recent movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Monica came in contact with the casting director Vicky Sidana in 2019, but she didn’t take him seriously when he promised her a film. According to her, people often make empty promises of offering a role to the newcomers. But very little did she know that Vicky would cast him for the Luv Ranjan directorial.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.