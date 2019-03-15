Tripling season 2 trailer: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar embark on another road trip adventure

The trailer of the second season of The Viral Fever(TVF)'s successful web series Tripling was released on Thursday. Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Maanvi Gagroo will reprise their roles as siblings and the episodes will stream on TVF and Sony Liv app from 5 April.

TVF Tripling Season 2 with @DrivezyIN Official Trailer out now: https://t.co/Zi5WbzAB64

Watch all episodes of TVF Tripling Season 2 on 5th April on TVFPLAY and SONYLIV. #PhirseTripling #TVFTriplingWithDrivezy #SonyLIVgoesTripling pic.twitter.com/VYIxHt0i3X — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) March 14, 2019

The trailer begins with Chandan (Sumeet) launching his novel, aptly titled Tripling, and Chanchal(Maanvi) threatening him to sue with Rs 50 crore if a film based on the novel goes on the floor. Further, it is revealed that siblings are out on a road trip again, and we must expect run-ins with the police, petty politics and a royal family feud.

In an interview with Firstpost, Sumeet revealed that they stole real life experiences and have put it in the storyline for the second season. He said, "We decided that we will not put formulas in the story. We waited till we get the perfect story with a heart."

Tripling 2 is directed by Sameer Saxena of Permanent Roommates and Yeh Meri Family fame.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 11:10:38 IST