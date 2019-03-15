Sumeet Vyas on TVF Tripling season 2: Didn't want to put formulas, waited for the right story with a heart

Ahead of the premiere of TVF Tripling Tripling 2 on 5 April, Firstpost got in touch with writer and lead actor Sumeet Vyas for an exclusive interview. Excerpts from the conversation below.

On Tripling 2 after mixed response to Permanent Roommates 2

We decided that we will not put formulas in the story. We waited till we get the perfect story with a heart. When I and Akarsh (Khurana, co-writer) were doing other work, like our films Veere Di Wedding and Karwaan, we got inspired by real life and real events, and we stole the story from there.

On juggling films and web shows

I never want to jump from web to movie. I just go for interesting content. I think I am late in getting into Bollywood. I do feel like an outsider but I'm not blaming other film families. Maybe the upcoming generation might not think like this.

On his film Made in China (Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy-starrer)

My role in Made In China has grey shades. He is neither good nor bad and that gave more details about his role.

On portrayal of strong women in web as compared to movies

The last two or three years has show great potential in portraying women. Be it a Queen or a Manikarnika. They (women) are no more shown weak and it is a welcome change.

On Permanent Roommates 3

We are in talks but we will wait till we get the content right. We can't take a chance.

