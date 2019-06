Trendblazers Featuring Music & Movie Mogul Bhushan Kumar (CMD ,T-Series) in Conversation With Priyanka Sinha Jha

On the World Music Day, after T- Series becomes the biggest YouTube channel in the world with a 100 million subscription, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T- Series talks about the secret behind their Numero Uno status

