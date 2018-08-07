You are here:

Travis Scott releases video for 'Stop Trying to Be God' from ASTROWORLD featuring Kylie Jenner

FP Staff

Aug,07 2018 17:07:19 IST

Just days after releasing his third studio album ASTROWORLD, rapper Travis Scott dropped the music video of 'Stop Trying to Be God'. Scott's partner Kylie Jenner and English musician James Blake, with whom the rapper has collaborated for the song, also have cameos.

Travis Scott in 'Stop Trying to Be God'. Youtube

Travis Scott in 'Stop Trying to Be God'. Youtube

Rich in Biblical references, the video has a dark twist that shows Scott acting as a God who survives hellfire, baptising his followers in a swimming pool and setting his city ablaze while riding a demonic ram. The consequences of someone abusing their power could be the underlying message of both the song and its accompanying video. Ending with a recreation of Jesus's birth in the manger, Jenner appears as a golden, angelic figure holding a new-born lamb.

'Stop Trying to Be God' has been directed by Dave Meyers, who has also helmed the video of Ariana Grande's latest single 'God Is A Woman' and other artists like OutKast, Jay Z, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and N.E.R.D, writes Hypebeast.

Scott's last album was 2016's Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight. In 2017, he had also formed a duo Huncho Jack with Migos' Quavo and released an LP titled Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, reports Rolling Stone.

Watch 'Stop Trying to Be God' here.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 17:07 PM

tags: #ASTROWORLD #BuzzPatrol #James Blake #Kylie Jenner #Stop Trying to Be God #Travis Scott #TuneIn

also see

Travis Scott releases new album ASTROWORLD with guest stars Drake, The Weeknd, Tame Impala

Travis Scott releases new album ASTROWORLD with guest stars Drake, The Weeknd, Tame Impala

Kylie Jenner's fan tries imitating her pout, excessive fillers spill out of lips

Kylie Jenner's fan tries imitating her pout, excessive fillers spill out of lips

Kylie Jenner tops Instagram's rich list with posts value at $1 mn; Selena Gomez follows closely

Kylie Jenner tops Instagram's rich list with posts value at $1 mn; Selena Gomez follows closely