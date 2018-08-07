Travis Scott releases video for 'Stop Trying to Be God' from ASTROWORLD featuring Kylie Jenner

Just days after releasing his third studio album ASTROWORLD, rapper Travis Scott dropped the music video of 'Stop Trying to Be God'. Scott's partner Kylie Jenner and English musician James Blake, with whom the rapper has collaborated for the song, also have cameos.

Rich in Biblical references, the video has a dark twist that shows Scott acting as a God who survives hellfire, baptising his followers in a swimming pool and setting his city ablaze while riding a demonic ram. The consequences of someone abusing their power could be the underlying message of both the song and its accompanying video. Ending with a recreation of Jesus's birth in the manger, Jenner appears as a golden, angelic figure holding a new-born lamb.

'Stop Trying to Be God' has been directed by Dave Meyers, who has also helmed the video of Ariana Grande's latest single 'God Is A Woman' and other artists like OutKast, Jay Z, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and N.E.R.D, writes Hypebeast.

Scott's last album was 2016's Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight. In 2017, he had also formed a duo Huncho Jack with Migos' Quavo and released an LP titled Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, reports Rolling Stone.

Watch 'Stop Trying to Be God' here.

