Travis Scott releases new album ASTROWORLD with guest stars Drake, The Weeknd, Tame Impala

Rapper Travis Scott has released his third studio album titled ASTROWORLD. The rapper's latest effort is the follow-up to 2016's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. The album has 17 tracks in total and features artists from various different genres. Almost an hour long in length, the first single 'BUTTERFLY EFFECT' from ASTROWORLD was released in 2017.

The album is titled after Six Flags AstroWorld, a popular amusement park in Houston, Texas. In a 2017 interview with GQ, Travis Scott lamented on the park’s prominence in Houston and its impact on the album by saying, "That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city".

ASTROWORLD features a number of guest artists. There is Frank Ocean on 'Carousel', and Drake on Sicko Mode. Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff appear on 'Who? What!'. Pharrell Williams is credited on 'Skeletons'—a song produced by Tame Impala. The Weeknd is on 'Wake Up', James Blake on 'Stop Trying to Be God', John Mayer and Thundercat are on 'Astrothunder', Swae Lee is credited on 'R.I.P. Screw', 21 Savage is credited on 'NC-17', and Juice WRLD and Sheck Wes are credited on 'No Bystanders'. It’s rumored that Stevie Wonder plays harmonica on 'Stop Trying to Be God' after Scott thanked Wonder and Phillip Bailey in a tweet following the album’s release.

Thank u Phillip bailey and Stevie wonder I love u. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 3, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 16:53 PM