Jay-Z, Beyoncé drop surprise joint album Everything is Love, release music video for new song

Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.

The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper’s disgust at this year’s Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.

The nine-track album Everything Is Love dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.

The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.

One song that has a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February’s awards show, but left empty-handed.

The rapper also says he turned down the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.

Beyonce made the announcement about the new album during her London show. Beyoncé, who is currently on the On the Run II Tour with JAY-Z, led the crowd in a countdown leading up to the premiere.

IM SCREAMING BEYONCE AND JAY Z REALLY JUST DROPPED AN ALBUM DURING THE SHOW IM AT??????!!!!??!!?!!!!??! pic.twitter.com/uPW7RfdMoF — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) June 16, 2018

Blue Ivy ends the song BOSS with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.

In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album Beyonce without any notice.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 14:45 PM