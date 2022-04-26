Bhool Bhulaiya 2 seems to have got the fun quotient right

“Donald Trump ke tweet aur chudail ke feet, dono kabhi seedhe nahin hote,” drawls our desi ghostbuster Kartik Aaryan in the fun-and-fear filled trailer of Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

The tweet joke has two layers of unintended irony: Trump is not on Twitter, and the way things are going, who knows what will happen to Twitter tomorrow?

Twitter titters and a lot more, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 seems to have got the fun quotient right. To be very honest I was not too amused by the first Bhool Bhulaiya film in 2007. Although Akshay Kumar had fun with the ghostbuster’s role, director Priyadarshan over-explained the characters so that the jokes were lost in translation.

Director Anees Bazmi and Kartik Aryan seem to have truckloads of fun and games with the spirits and the goblins in the bizarre burlesque, with plenty of chutzpah to ‘bhoot’.

I always sensed Kartik Aaryan possessed impeccable comic timing. It takes a filmmaker of Anees Bazmee’s wackiness to crack the comic code and extract the juicy of horror from the hilarity.

At one juncture, a spirit is shown to enter Ruhan (Aaryan). He stiffens a bit and then giggles as if someone has just tickled his torso. I think more than anything else, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be a lot of goofy fun. Not the bloodthirsty fun of the recent monster hits, but the unalloyed–fear-and-jeer fun of Stree.

Except for the formidable Tabu, the actors are in it for the fun. Tabu wears the sourpuss expression like a mask. She is sure that Manjulika, the spirit played by Vidya Balan in Part 1, is waiting to get all of them. Tabu is good at playing the party pooper. But the party goes on. With Kartik Aaryan playing the host to the ghost, Kiara Advani too gets into the ….errrr….spirit of things. And she is a hoot playing host to the bhoot.

At one point in the breakneck-paced trailer Kiara shaken by a ghostly experience, tells Kartik, “We are Thakurs we don’t run away from trouble.”

“I am a Randhawa. The first thing we do when we sense trouble, is run,” retorts Kartik Aaryan.

The writing is giggly but not gimmicky. Kartik’s comic eruptions seem to be suitably bolstered by the supporting cast. Rajpal Yadav who was part of the first instalment is back in ‘fool’ form. He is never short of comic ammunition.

Why do I get the feeling that Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be a giant leap ahead for Kartik Aaryan who is rapidly becoming the most viewer-friendly Bollywood star-actor since Akshay Kumar?

Anees Bazmee’s uninterrupted romance with comedies shows no sign of waning. On the contrary, the laughter in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is far more spontaneous and genuine than we see in the other horror comedies, largely for Kartik Aaryan who is in the mood for some b(h)ootleg laughter.