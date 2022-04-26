Kartik Aaryan is a perfect commercial hero in the Trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

In the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, not only Kartik Aaryan, but also Rajpal Yadav, who continues to play Chhota Pandit, appear in comedic situations. We also get a glimpse of Kiara Advani's blossoming romance with the lead actor. Tabu appears to be concerned about Manjulika's return in the video.

The makers of the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer finally released the teaser on Tuesday. The picture, which is filled with horror, romance, and comedy, will be a family entertainer and will be released on May 20 this year. The three-and-a-half-minute teaser features humorous scenes starring not just Kartik but also Rajpal Yadav, who reprises his role as Chhota Pandit. We also get a glimpse of Kiara's blossoming romance with the lead actor. Tabu is shown in the video terrified about Manjulika's comeback, which will undoubtedly happen. You'll be curious to find out who the witch possesses this time.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Only time will tell whether or not the film lives up to the audience's expectations. Until then, check out the film's trailer below.

Not only this but he even treated everyone with a poster of the film featuring the lead cast. Sharing the same, he wrote, "#RoohBaba and his family arriving today at 1 pm #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Trailer in 3 hrs."

Watch the trailer here:

