Toy Story 4 Super Bowl trailer shows Woody and Buzz interacting with new characters

A new teaser of Toy Story 4 was released at the Super Bowl 2019. The teaser features Woody and Bo Peep waiting for the space ranger Buzz at the carnival. However, Buzz finds himself tied up at the moment; he not only becomes a prize at one of the carnival games but also finds himself tormented by two new characters. As per Variety, the new characters to join the cast are-Tony Hale, who’s voicing a new character named Forky and comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who are playing a plush duck and bunny, respectively.

Both appeared in various teasers prior to the trailer, hinting at a much more expanded toy universe, added with new toys for the franchises’ classic characters to interact with.

Sporting a new look, complete with a purple cape, a light blue pantsuit, porcelain sheepherder Bo Peep is joined by a host of recurring characters including Woody, Buzz, Mr and Mrs Potato Head, Hamm, and Slinky Dog.

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 will also feature the likes of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves, Annie Potts among others. Also, the film marks Cooley’s full-length directorial debut after co-writing the screenplay for Inside Out.

Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures into theaters on 21 June.

Watch the teaser here:



Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 16:09:00 IST