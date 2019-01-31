Toy Story 4: Tom Hanks wraps up final recording, says 'We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond'

It has been nine years since we last saw Woody, Buzz and the rest of Pixar's Toy Story gang on the silver screen but the wait comes to an end with the release of Toy Story 4. The much awaited film is inching closer to its completion and is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2019.

Since the first Toy Story movie in 1995, Tom Hanks has voiced vintage cowboy doll Sheriff Woody, making him a key component of the series. Now, nearly 25 years later, Hanks has voiced Woody for the final time. To that, Hanks took to Twitter and posted an emotional note as he completed his recording.

In the photo, Hanks is seen recording his final lines as Woody. He captioned the photo with a reference to both Woody and the toy space ranger Buzz Lightyear. The post combines the Woody-ism “Ride like the wind Bullseye!” with Buzz Lightyear’s signature line “To Infinity and Beyond!”

Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8 — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019

Tim Allen, who voices the space ranger Buzz Lightyear, shares on Twitter that "this Toy Story has got everything".

Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019

Tony Hale, who lent his voice for the brand new character Forky, added how he cannot wait for everyone to see the film.

Final day recording Toy Story 4 with these wonderful people. Can’t wait for everyone to see it! #forkylives pic.twitter.com/P4FhD95VY8 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) January 31, 2019

The sequels to the first Toy Story were released in 1999 and 2010.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 15:50:24 IST