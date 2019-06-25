Toy Story 4 box office collection: Disney-Pixar's animated film earns $238 mn worldwide in opening weekend

Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4 has raked in a $118 million in the US, which is about $22 million short of its projected opening box office earning. Globally, the film has minted more than $238 million during its three-day run. Directed by Josh Cooley, and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Toy Story 4 released on 21 June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toy Story 4 was predicted to open in the US within a $140 million-$165 million range. Hindustan Times notes that the film also secured a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite the overwhelmingly positive reviews, the film has failed to rake in the big numbers. The low earnings are being attributed to 'franchise fatigue' by trade analysts.

Toy Story 4, however, has become the highest earning instalment in the franchise. The film also had the fourth highest opening ever for an animated movie, after 2018's Incredibles 2 ($182 million), 2016′s Finding Dory ($135 million), and 2007′s Shrek the Third ($121 million), inadjusted for inflation.

Toy Story 4 is also 2019's third highest opening film that crossed the $ 100 million mark in its launch, behind Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, reports Forbes.

Toy Story 4 picks up from where the last film left off, with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang now living with Bonnie. They encounter Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork-turned-craft-project, who is Bonnie's new favorite toy.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 12:29:25 IST