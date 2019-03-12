Captain Marvel makes historic worldwide gross of $456.3 mn, beats Black Panther's numbers in India

Disney has opened its account in 2019 — which looks like another record year for the world's most significant entertainment conglomerate — with great verve thanks to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, the first female-led superhero film in Marvel Cinematic Universe's decade-long history.

The 21st film in the MCU franchise has scored the sixth biggest global debut ever with a massive worldwide gross of $456.3 million, surpassing all the pre-release projections of popular Hollywood trade portals. It's only behind the biggest worldwide opening launches of films such as Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5 million), The Fate of the Furious ($541.9 million), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($529 million), Jurassic World ($525.5 million), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($483.2 million).

The Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed film amassed an excellent domestic total of $153 million, which makes it the seventh biggest MCU launch stateside, only behind Infinity War, The Avengers, Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3. It has also beaten domestic opening records of March releases such as The Hunger Games, Alice In Wonderland, and Logan to secure the third biggest opening of March in the West, only next to Beauty and the Beast, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Captain Marvel combated all the pre-release negativity, from sexist trolls to fake user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, to rack up more records at the worldwide box-office. Besides attaining the biggest global debut for a solo superhero film, Disney/Marvel's first 2019 offering also scored the fifth biggest international launch of all-time with a terrific total of $303.3 million. The overseas cumulative is more than twice the domestic total of $150 million and is only behind movies such as The Fate of the Furious, Infinity War, Jurassic World, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

In the Chinese mainland, Captain Marvel took home earnings of $89.3 million from the first three days, making it the third highest MCU opening after Infinity War ($191 million) and Captain America: Civil War ($93.6 million). With close to 227 million yuan ($33.77 million) on its opening day, Captain Marvel capitalised on the Women's Day holiday in the Middle Kingdom with a day-and-date release with North America. China is the most significant foreign territory for the film, which topped the PRC box-office for the 8-10 March weekend since it contributes to nearly 30% of the international total.

Trade sources in China suggest that Captain Marvel may settle for $150 million lifetime total and will surge past the 1 billion yuan mark in local currency, a crucial feat which previous solo MCU films such as Black Panther (662 million yuan) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (831 million yuan) missed. Captain America: Civil War is the only solo superhero film from MCU with more than 1 billion yuan in theatrical sales in the world's second-largest movie market.

Also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Clark Gregg, and Annette Bening in essential roles, Captain Marvel's domestic opening is also the biggest launch of 2019 so far.

In an official press release, IMAX Corporation announced that Captain Marvel powered a solid $36.1 million global debut, becoming IMAX's fifth (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) biggest opening of all-time and the first non-sequel film to crack the top five. The 36.1 million opening weekend total from 1,377 IMAX theaters has pushed Marvel Cinematic Universe's cumulative IMAX box office numbers to $1 billion.

With a grand total of $22 million from 964 international IMAX sites, Captain Marvel has provided IMAX's best international Marvel opening and also the IMAX's second biggest international opening of all-time.

In India, Captain Marvel has topped the box-office with a total of $6.95 million (Rs 48.65 cr) and it was comfortably placed at the second spot in the national multiplexes' weekend occupancy with 58%, only behind Badla's 60%. The Brie Larson-starrer has almost earned twice of Black Panther's Rs 24.8 cr and become the biggest launch ever for a superhero origin film in the country. Captain Marvel has registered the second biggest opening for a superhero film in India, only behind Avengers: Infinity War.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 12:10:26 IST