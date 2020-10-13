Tovino Thomas discharged from hospital after recovering from injury on sets of Kala
'It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given,' Tovino Thomas said on his return after hospitalisation
Tovino Thomas, who was recently admitted to the ICU for internal injuries, following an accident on the set of his upcoming film Kala, has now been discharged.
The actor received a warm welcome from his family, especially his two children Tahaan and Izza. Thomas took to Instagram to share the news of his discharge from hospital.
He also thanked everyone who supported him including colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and, “everyone who showed their care."
He went on to add that he really felt positive seeing all the messages and calls he received and stated that the incident hopefully makes him take better care of himself. The actor added he hopes to get back to work soon and keep entertaining fans with good films.
See the post
View this post on Instagram
A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also thanks to everyone who supported me - colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care. I really felt positive seeing your messages and calls. The incident hopefully makes me take better care of my self. 😊Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies. Till then I'll rest and enjoy your love. 😁 Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted! വീട്ടിലെത്തി. നിലവിൽ മറ്റു ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകളൊന്നുമില്ല, അടുത്ത കുറച്ചാഴ്ച്ചകൾ വിശ്രമിക്കാനാണു നിർദ്ദേശം.ഈ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ നേരിട്ടും അല്ലാതെയും എന്റെ സുഖവിവരങ്ങൾ തിരക്കുകയും പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾ അറിയിക്കുകയുമൊക്കെ ചെയ്ത അപരിചിതരും പരിചിതരുമായ എല്ലാ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവർക്കും ഒരുപാട് നന്ദി , നിറയെ സ്നേഹം ❤️ ഹൃദയത്തോട് എത്രയധികം ചേർത്ത് വച്ചാണു നിങ്ങൾ ഒരോരുത്തരും എന്നെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നതെന്നുള്ള തിരിച്ചറിവാണു ഈ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഏറ്റവും വലിയ പാഠം.ആ സ്നേഹം തരുന്ന ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തബോധവുമായിരിക്കും ഇനി മുന്നോട്ട് നടക്കാനുള്ള എന്റെ പ്രേരകശക്തി. മികച്ച സിനിമകളും , നിങ്ങളിഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്ന കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളുമായി ഉടനെ വീണ്ടും കണ്ടു മുട്ടാം.. നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്വന്തം ടൊവീനോ.
Thomas was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kochi after sustaining a stomach injury while shooting an action sequence.
Later, Renai Medicity, the hospital where he was admitted, revealed that a CT angiogram was done on the actor and he was found to have suffered from mesenteric hematoma or blood dots in the abdomen.
Doctors revealed that “no symptom of re-bleed” was seen and that the actor would be taken for a CT angiogram again after the observation period is over. They said that Thomas’ present condition was “satisfactory”.
Kala, which is being directed by VS Rohith, is an adventure thriller that explores the relationship between a man and an animal.
