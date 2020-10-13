Tovino Thomas discharged from hospital after recovering from injury on sets of Kala

'It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given,' Tovino Thomas said on his return after hospitalisation

Tovino Thomas, who was recently admitted to the ICU for internal injuries, following an accident on the set of his upcoming film Kala, has now been discharged.

The actor received a warm welcome from his family, especially his two children Tahaan and Izza. Thomas took to Instagram to share the news of his discharge from hospital.

He also thanked everyone who supported him including colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and, “everyone who showed their care."

He went on to add that he really felt positive seeing all the messages and calls he received and stated that the incident hopefully makes him take better care of himself. The actor added he hopes to get back to work soon and keep entertaining fans with good films.

See the post

Thomas was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kochi after sustaining a stomach injury while shooting an action sequence.

Later, Renai Medicity, the hospital where he was admitted, revealed that a CT angiogram was done on the actor and he was found to have suffered from mesenteric hematoma or blood dots in the abdomen.

Doctors revealed that “no symptom of re-bleed” was seen and that the actor would be taken for a CT angiogram again after the observation period is over. They said that Thomas’ present condition was “satisfactory”.

Kala, which is being directed by VS Rohith, is an adventure thriller that explores the relationship between a man and an animal.