Tovino Thomas is 'clinically stable', continues to be under supervision, says medical bulletin
Tovino Thomas was admitted to the hospital in Kochi on 7 October after he complained of serious abdominal pain
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is “clinically stable” and still in the intensive care unit, said Renai Medicity in a health bulletin on Thursday.
Thomas was admitted to the hospital in Kochi on 7 October after he complained of serious abdominal pain. He was later shifted to the ICU wing.
The official update posted on the Facebook account of the Kerala hospital revealed that a CT angiogram was done on the actor and he was found to have suffered from mesenteric hematoma or blood dots in the abdomen. He has been kept in the ICU for 48 hours of observation.
Speaking of the last 24-hour result, the doctors revealed that “no symptom of re-bleed” was seen. He will be taken for a CT angiogram again after the observation period is over. They said that Thomas’ present condition was “satisfactory”.
Read the statement here
Thomas suffered a stomach injury while shooting an action sequence for his film Kala. According to media reports, he sustained the injury some three or four days ago but was taken to the hospital once the pain became unbearable.
The upcoming movie will also star Lal, Divya Pillai, and Sumesh Moor in important roles alongside Thomas. The film has been directed by Rohith VS and it is produced by Siju Mathew under the banner of Adventure Company In Association. Tovino Thomas is one of the co-producers of the man versus wild themed film.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Khaali Peeli, Ka Pae Ranasingam release on 2 October via appointment viewing: How to watch the films on ZeePlex
Khaali Peeli and Ka Pae Ranasingam can be watched on ZeePlex, which is available on DTH networks as well as on ZEE5.
Tamil actor-politician Vijaykant 'stable', to be discharged from hospital soon, after testing positive for coronavirus
A statement issued by Vijaykant says the DMDK founder showed mild symptoms of coronavirus on 22 September, when he went for a routine checkup at a Chennai hospital.
Vijay Sethupathi to play Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran in upcoming untitled biopic
The Vijay Sethupathi-led biopic is rumoured to be titled 800, taking inspiration from the number of wickets Muthiah Muralidaran has taken in his Test cricket career.