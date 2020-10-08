Tovino Thomas is 'clinically stable', continues to be under supervision, says medical bulletin

Tovino Thomas was admitted to the hospital in Kochi on 7 October after he complained of serious abdominal pain

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is “clinically stable” and still in the intensive care unit, said Renai Medicity in a health bulletin on Thursday.

Thomas was admitted to the hospital in Kochi on 7 October after he complained of serious abdominal pain. He was later shifted to the ICU wing.

The official update posted on the Facebook account of the Kerala hospital revealed that a CT angiogram was done on the actor and he was found to have suffered from mesenteric hematoma or blood dots in the abdomen. He has been kept in the ICU for 48 hours of observation.

Speaking of the last 24-hour result, the doctors revealed that “no symptom of re-bleed” was seen. He will be taken for a CT angiogram again after the observation period is over. They said that Thomas’ present condition was “satisfactory”.

Read the statement here

Thomas suffered a stomach injury while shooting an action sequence for his film Kala. According to media reports, he sustained the injury some three or four days ago but was taken to the hospital once the pain became unbearable.

The upcoming movie will also star Lal, Divya Pillai, and Sumesh Moor in important roles alongside Thomas. The film has been directed by Rohith VS and it is produced by Siju Mathew under the banner of Adventure Company In Association. Tovino Thomas is one of the co-producers of the man versus wild themed film.