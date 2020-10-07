Tovino Thomas admitted to ICU after sustaining injury on sets of upcoming film Kala

Tovino Thomas suffered a stomach injury on the sets of Kala.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kochi after suffering an internal injury on the sets of his upcoming film Kala.

A report by The Week said that Tovino suffered a stomach injury while shooting for an action sequence. There was internal bleeding after which he has been put in ICU and is under observation.

A report by The Times of India quoted Tovino's manager saying, "We were filming in Piravom and the movie mostly has action sequences. Tovino Thomas got the injury 3-4 days back at his belly area, but today morning we shifted him to the hospital after developing an unbearable pain."

The Indian Express report mentioned a hospital source saying that Tivino is not in a critical condition.

Kala is produced by Siju Mathew under the banner of Adventure Company In Association. Tovino Thomas is one of the co-producers of the film.

Kala is directed by Rohith VS. Earlier, talking to TOI, the filmmaker revealed that the film is more of a thriller. "It has man vs wild as its theme and also touches upon human revolution," the filmmaker said.

Rohith said that when the script was read to Tovino, he agreed to be on board immediately.

Kala will also star Lal, Divya Pillai, and Sumesh Moor in lead roles. The film will also see a dog named Bazigar playing a pivotal part.