Total Dhamaal, NTR biopic Mahanayakudu, To Let, LKG, Kanne Kalaimaane: Know Your Releases

This week, the box office is going to be heavy on South Indian movies, with one Telugu and three Tamil releases. Among the Tamil releases are To Let, the critically acclaimed film which won the best Tamil Film award at the International Film Festival of India, RJ Balaji's political satire LKG and Udhaynidhi Stalin's rural based film Kanne Kalaimane. The final part of NTR's biopic Mahanayakudu also arrives in theatres this week. The only Bollywood film to hit screens is Indra Kumar's comedy flick, Total Dhamaal.

Here's a list of movies that you should look forward to this week:

Total Dhamaal

What's it about: Small time crooks Guddu amd Jonny get double-crossed by their own colleague Daddu, kicking off a chain of events, with three groups trying to get their hands on an illegal booty. With cops at the heels and wild animals lurking around and ready to pounce at any opportune moment, the con men undertake a crazy adventure to secure their plunder.

Who's in it: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh

Why it may work: Indra Kumar continues his successful Dhamaal franchise with the adventure comedy, which brings together a stellar cast including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor. Moreover, it also features Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi, who are known for their impeccable comic timing.

NTR: Mahanayakudu

What's it about: The latter part of the NTR biopic Mahanayakudu will pick up from where Kathanayakudu left off, with NTR deciding to enter politics after a successful career in films. The movie will depict NT Rama Rao's founding of Telugu Desam Party in 1982 and serving three tumultuous terms as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh between 1983 and 1995.

Who's in it: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Aamani, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Rana Daggubati, Sumanth, Bharath Reddy Sachin Khedekar

Why it may work: The first film may not have worked at the box office, but this instalment will showcase the famed conflict between NTR and Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, and detail how the latter upstaged NTR to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

To Let

What's it about: To Let underscores the plight of the middle-class in a story about a family living in a rented house who are suddenly ordered to vacate by their landlady.

Who's in it: Santhosh Sreeram, Sheela Rajkumar and Dharun Bala

Why it may work: Written and directed by Chezhiyan, To Let has been making the right noises at the festival circuit— it bagged the National Award for best feature film in Tamil and earned a Special jury mention at the 49th International Film Festival of India.

LKG

What's it about: Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi is a political satire which will chart the journey of a small-time politician who tries to learn the tricks of the trade as he climbs his way to the top. Prabhu is making his directorial debut with the film, starring RJ Balaji.

Who's in it: RJ Balaji, Priya Anand, Nanjil Sampath

Why it may work: In the context of the current socio-political scenario, the film will address major events, such as cow vigilantism and the jallikattu debate.

Kanne Kalaimaane

What's it about: Written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the rural drama will focus on the problems face by a married couple. Udhayanidhi plays an agriculture graduate who is passionate about organic farming, and Tamannaah plays a bank officer.

Who's in it: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamannaah Bhatia

Why it may work: This film marks actress Tamannaah’s 50th movie as a female lead.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 16:30:07 IST