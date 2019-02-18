You are here:

NTR Mahanayakudu trailer: Balakrishna plays former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in this political drama

FP Staff

Feb 18, 2019 19:15:35 IST

The trailer of the second part of Krish's highly-anticipated NTR biopic was recently released. Balakrishna portrays the role of his father, the actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Vidya Balan and Balakrishna in a still from NTR. Screenshot from YouTube

The trailer shows glimpses of the charismatic politician at the peak of his career with even Prime Minister Indira Gandhi offering her respects to him. Vidya Balan is seen as his wife Basavatarakam and the video clip offers insights into the loving relationship they shared. Rana Daggubatti plays a young Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and and Sumanth is seen in the role of A Nageswara Rao, another Telugu film industry stalwart.

Sachin Khedekar is seen as former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, the antagonist, who schemes to bring NTR down.

The script has been penned by L Srinath and the music has been composed by MM Keeravani. Krish's first film Kathanayakudu hit the screens on 9 January, while Mahanayakudu will open on 22 February.

According to a Times of India report, the film has been given a U certificate by the CBFC and has a run time of two hours, making it shorter than its predecessor.

Watch the trailer here.

