Udhayanidhi Stalin on his upcoming film Kanne Kalaimaane, and distributing Rajinikanth's Petta

After debuting as a producer in the Tamil film industry with Vijay’s Kuruvi, Udhayanidhi Stalin produced many commercial hits under his banner, Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. He also distributed several critically acclaimed films. But lately, Udhay has not been producing films featuring other actors. So, will he change his plan and start bankrolling more films in the future? “Well, the industry was good eight years back, but nowadays the remuneration of actors and technicians are skyrocketing. Piracy is another dangerous threat to Tamil film industry; people are watching films on Facebook live. Moreover, I’m happy producing films featuring me in the lead. First of all, the content should attract me and if not commercial success, it should at least get critical acclaim,” says Udhayanidhi.

Besides films, Udhay has been spotted with his father, DMK chief MK Stalin, in a lot of political meetings. “Earlier, I used to be present at our party meetings but now, I'm travelling to various places to meet people. I’m not a great orator but as my face is familiar. I speak to the people colloquially, so they don’t have inhibitions while talking to me. I’m just passing on their grievances to the head office,” adds the actor.

Known for his mindless comedy entertainers, Udhay says he got bored doing such films and hence, moved to content-driven cinema. “I’m bored of doing bar scenes and can't dance to peppy numbers anymore. Though Manithan (Jolly LLB) was not a commercial hit, it changed my perception of cinema. After my debut film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, people said they liked only Manithan. Later, Priyadarshan’s Nimir happened. Kanne Kalaimaane will also be a feel-good emotional drama with signature Seenu Ramasamy elements,” he adds.

“I play an agriculture graduate who is passionate about organic farming, and Tamannaah plays a bank officer. The film basically talks about human relationships, and how women should be strong in situations. The last fifteen minutes will definitely move everyone but that doesn’t mean that the ending is tragic. Kanne Kaalaimaane is a feel-good film. Interestingly, there is no dance number. Yuvan actually composed just two songs only after watching the entire film. We shot the montage using two Hindi tracks.”

Talking about his upcoming film Psycho with Mysskin, Udhay says “I was actually supposed to debut as an actor with Mysskin sir’s Yuddham Sei. We shot a few scenes in the film and even got our first look poster ready. But when circumstances forced me to choose between Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and Yuddham Sei, I picked the former as it was a fun comedy entertainer. Mysskin sir always tells me that my acting career would have been different if I had chosen Yuddham Sei as my debut film."

"The script of Psycho was narrated me to one and half years back. Working with Mysskin sir is an endearing experience. He would celebrate you if he got the intended shot. He only takes six scenes in a day but they are very sharp," says Udhay who also addresses the controversy around the film. Recently, another actor named Mythrea filed a case against Mysskin for breaching their agreement. According to Mythrea, Mysskin got a massive advance amount from his father and promised to launch him with Psycho, but he started the film with Udhayanidhi instead.

“The producers of the film approached me. I heard their side of the story and the script, which they told me is as same as the one which was narrated to me a few years back. Mysskin sir told me that he will handle the case legally. As of now, we have shot for 40 days and soon, we will complete the pending scenes. Working with Ilaiyaraaja sir and PC Sreeram sir is also quite exciting," he said.

Recently, Udhayanidhi distributed Rajinikanth’s Petta in most of the areas in Tamil Nadu. “The film performed very well at the box office and exceeded our expectations. As I was in Fiji for another film shoot, I was constantly updated on the box office collections to Rajini sir. Recently, when Rajini sir came to my residence to invite my dad for Soundarya’s wedding, he congratulated and thanked me for distributing Petta. I told him the territory wise collection of the film; he was very happy,” exclaims the producer-turned-actor who also declares that Viswasam too had a terrific run in TN theatres. “Both the films were blockbusters. Actually, the success of the two films is very good for the industry,” he stated.

When asked about the release regulation committee failure of Tamil Film Producers Council, he said: “Now they have completely dissolved the committee. First of all, the producers should stay united but our industry lacks that. As a producer, I don’t even go to the council office. My only job is to cast my vote during the council elections.”

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 15:08:20 IST