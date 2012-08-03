Too much sex can be a bad thing: Sunny Leone

'Too much sex can be a bad thing' — Believe it or not this is the opinion of adult film star Sunny Leone, who is debuting in Pooja Bhatt's latest film Jism 2.

The observation, however wasn't for humans but for dogs. Sunny Leone, who is a part of a PETA campaign for homeless dogs said that she doesn't want the vicious cycle of homeless dogs to continue and hence doesn't want them to have ' too much sex'.

Talking about her debut film Jism 2 to CNN IBN she said that " It is one of the most amazing experiences ever. Working for a film, working with Pooja, working with my co-stars. I mean, this is what every girl who is an actress in this country wants. That is what they want, they want to be on that big screen."

Leone also left a message for her fans, she said " main aapse bahaut pyaar karti hu, please go watch my film".

Watch Sunny Leone's interview to CNN IBN here:

