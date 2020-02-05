Tom Hiddleston to lead Netflix's 10-part political series, White Stork, produced by makers of Sex Education

Tom Hiddleston is set to lead political thriller White Stork set at Netflix. The Marvel star will front the 10-part political series which will be produced by Eleven, the banner behind Sex Education series, reports Variety.

Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan.

The series is created, penned and executive produced by Jericho writer Chris Dunlop. White Stork will be directed by Kristoffer Nyholm. Variety had previously reported that the series was greenlit at AMC was titled Spadehead.

The project marks something of a departure for Hiddleston, who has most recently featured as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor is currently filming Disney+ series Loki, which also stars Owen Wilson, Sophie Di Martino in supporting roles. The studio had hinted that the series will be six episodes long. A first look from the series was debuted by Disney alongside its other shows WandaVision, and Falcon and Winter Soldier as part of its SuperBowl advertising recently. The show will be airing on Disney + from spring 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 13:39:51 IST