Tom Hiddleston confirms Loki is actually dead after Avengers: Infinity War; knew of his fate two years ago

Unlike Tom Holland, his fellow MCU colleague Tom Hiddleston knows how to keep a secret. The British actor, who has been playing Loki in the Marvel films from 2011's Thor to this year's Avengers: Infinity War, revealed that he knew of his character's fate two years ago.

In a desperate attempt to save his brother Thor, the trickster God meets with a rather swift end at the hands of Thanos within the first few minutes of Infinity War. But Loki's made a habit of dying in almost all films only to return in the next; but as the Mad Titan promised there will not be any "resurrections this time."

And Hiddleston confirmed his fate has been sealed in MCU.

“So, I’ve known about that scene for two years," he said at ACE Comic Con over the weekend. "I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of Ragnarok with concept art and images. The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how Infinity War begins...My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok, I knew this was coming. By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor's brother again... When I came to shoot the scene in Infinity War, I think it's very powerful he calls himself an Odinson, and that closes the whole journey of Loki and what he can do. [Loki's death] set the stakes up emotionally. It takes the stakes up dramatically. You know that Thanos is someone who's more dangerous than anyone we've seen before."

This blows the "Loki is posing as Bruce Banner" theory into flames. There were also reports that he was spotted filming a scene of Avengers 4 last year along with actors Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. The images of the shoot which spread online led fans to speculate that the stars were filming a flashback scene.

It is not known if Loki will ever return to the MCU but if he does make an appearance in Avengers 4, we'll know when it hits screens on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 14:06 PM