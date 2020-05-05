Tom Cruise reportedly in talks with Elon Musk to shoot first feature film in outer space

Tom Cruise is reportedly in talks with Space X chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk to shoot a film in space.

According to a report in Deadline, the actor and the Space X CEO are working on a project with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the narrative movie in outer space aboard a real SpaceX vessel.

Cruise and Musk has not partnered with any Hollywood studio for the film.

However, this is not the first time that the actor is planning to do a film in Space. In a 2018 interview with Empire, James Cameron, the man behind films such as Avatar and Titanic had revealed that he had once planned to go to the International Space Station and shoot a film with Cruise.

Even if that project never saw the light of the day, the Mission: Impossible actor is famous for pulling off gravity-defying stunts in his movies.

For Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011), he scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and for its follow-up, Rogue Nation (2015), Cruise hung off the side of an airplane mid-flight, notes Press Trust of India.

He even got injured while filming Fallout (2018), halting production for several weeks.

At present the actor is awaiting the release of his film, Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun. The movie was slated to be released in June, but has had to be delayed till December due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cruise is also working on two back-to-back instalments of Mission: Impossible.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 19:09:51 IST