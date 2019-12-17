Top Gun: Maverick trailer sees Tom Cruise team up with a young generation of pilots

The second trailer of Top Gun: Maverick has been unveiled, which sees Tom Cruise's Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell return to action after a lop gap of three decades.

The trailer sees Pete, now a flight instructor, introducing himself to a younger batch of pilots. He is introduced as "one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced.” The narrator then says, "His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death."

Tom Cruise took to Twitter to share the video.

The film's official description reads, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late best friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

The first trailer saw a surprise debut at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Pete was introduced as one who is unwilling to accept any rank above Captain, even after thirty years of service, combat medals and recognition from the government. "Yet you can't get a promotion, you won't retire and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die," says his senior (played by Ed Harris).

Apart from Cruise and Tiller, the cast also includes Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis and Val Kilmer.

The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed Cruise in 2013's Oblivion.

Top Gun: Maverick releases in cinemas on 26 June, 2020.

