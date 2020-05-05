Elon Musk, pop star Grimes have their first child together, Tesla Inc CEO reveals on Twitter

Canadian singer Grimes gave birth to her first child on Monday, her boyfriend Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet.

According to People magazine, Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.

"Mom & baby all good.A few hours away!," he tweeted four hours later.

A few hours away! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The 48-year-old entrepreneur did not reveal further details about the child.

For Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, this is the first baby while Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.

In early January, weeks after sparking pregnancy speculations with a baby bump photo, Grimes confirmed she was expecting, in a candid post shared on Instagram later that month.

She put out a selfie, asking her followers how they "cope with working and having a baby.I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal."

The 32-year-old singer continued, "Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 weeks. I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn't really understand what I was getting into."

(With inputs from ANI)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 12:01:54 IST