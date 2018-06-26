Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Five interesting facts about upcoming Amazon Prime original series starring John Krasinski

The Office and A Quiet Place star John Krasinski's upcoming Amazon Prime Original series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will find the actor transitioning from a desk job to world class spy. Based on Tom Clancy's novels, Krasinski is just the latest actor to take on the Jack Ryan character, following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Chris Pine and Ben Affleck.

In the trailer, Krasinski's character is ripped out of the CIA job and sent into the field for the first time. Soon, he faces armed attackers and international threats in his efforts to protect civilians from danger.

Ahead of its first season premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 August, here are some interesting unknown facts about the series that is sure get your adrenaline pumping.

1. John Krasinski performed many of his own stunts while filming the first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

2. Actress Dina Shihabi plays a mother of three children in the show. She has said that she drew inspiration from her own mother to play the role.

3. Actor Ali Suliman, who plays Suleiman in the show, had to speak in French for some pivotal scenes in the series. Suliman asked the show producers if they could push the scenes later in the production schedule so he could make sure his French sounded flawlessly fluent.

4. The Prime Original series creative changed the profession of one of Jack Ryan universe’s main characters; in the Jack Ryan novels, Cathy Ryan is an ophthalmologist, but in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Cathy Mueller is an epidemiologist.

5. The first week of filming for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan took place in the snowy French Alps. According to executive producers, the extreme weather helped the cast and crew bond early on during production of the series.

Watch the trailer below.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 14:45 PM