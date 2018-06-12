Jack Ryan trailer: Tom Clancy's CIA hero joins America's War on Terror in new Amazon series starring John Krasinski

Tom Clancy’s emblematic American hero Jack Ryan makes his small screen debut on Amazon Prime Video in a prequel to his previous adventures.

Flexing his muscles for a role previously played by the likes of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine is John Krasinski, who recently made his directorial debut with 2018's sleeper hit A Quiet Place.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, produdced by Amazon Studios, dropped its first trailer on Monday and it crafts a new origin story for Krasinski's CIA hero Ryan. The clip shows the up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. When he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication, it puts him right in the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

Ryan, popularised by Clancy's best-selling novels like The Hunt for Red October and Clear and Present Danger, was last seen in Kenneth Branagh's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit with Pine portraying the character's fifth big-screen iteration.

The first season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will comprise eight episodes, each around an hour long. Other than the former Office star, the new Amazon series also features The Wire's Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller.

The series premieres on 31 August, on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here.

