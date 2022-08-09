Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turns 47! A sneak peek into his family photo gallery
South superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today, 9 August . Born in Chennai as Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu to veteran actor Krishna, he started his acting career at the age of four. Coming from a family of film industry professionals, Mahesh Babu is known for both his acting prowess and his stunningly good looks. As a child actor, he was seen in several of his father's films. Mahesh Babu took the Telugu film industry by storm after his debut as a lead in 1999. Conferred with several awards for his path-breaking performances, the Dookudu actor emerged as one of the highest-paid actors in south India. Some of his most notable works include Business Man, Pokiri, Athadu and Sainikudu, among others.
Mahesh Babu married actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 and the couple has two children. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a sneak peek at his family photo gallery:
Business Man fame Mahesh Babu recently visited the United States with his family and got clicked with his wife Namrata Shirodkar on the streets of NYC. The actor looks handsome in a light sweatshirt with dark-coloured bottoms.
On the occasion of Father's Day, Mahesh Babu posted a picture with his father and veteran actor Krishna. He also penned a sweet and heartwarming note for him.
The Pokiri star posted a selfie with wife Namrata Shirodkar as the couple enjoyed their time in Milan, Italy. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar can be seen twinning in black.
The actor visited Milan with his family earlier in June this year and posted pictures of them having a great time together.
Mahesh Babu and his family look adorable as they strike a pose during their family vacation.
Mahesh Babu looks handsome as he poses with his family while celebrating his son's high school graduation.
On the occasion of mother's day, the Dookudu actor penned a sweet note for his and all the other moms and shared cute pictures of his kids with Namrata Shirodkar and his mother.
Happy birthday Mahesh Babu!
