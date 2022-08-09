Conferred with several awards for his performances, the Dookudu actor emerged as one of the highest paid actors in South India. Some of his most notable works include Business Man, Pokiri, Athadu and Sainikudu, among others.

South superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today, 9 August . Born in Chennai as Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu to veteran actor Krishna, he started his acting career at the age of four. Coming from a family of film industry professionals, Mahesh Babu is known for both his acting prowess and his stunningly good looks. As a child actor, he was seen in several of his father's films. Mahesh Babu took the Telugu film industry by storm after his debut as a lead in 1999. Conferred with several awards for his path-breaking performances, the Dookudu actor emerged as one of the highest-paid actors in south India. Some of his most notable works include Business Man, Pokiri, Athadu and Sainikudu, among others.

The Pokiri star posted a selfie with wife Namrata Shirodkar as the couple enjoyed their time in Milan, Italy. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar can be seen twinning in black.

The actor visited Milan with his family earlier in June this year and posted pictures of them having a great time together.

Mahesh Babu and his family look adorable as they strike a pose during their family vacation.

Mahesh Babu looks handsome as he poses with his family while celebrating his son's high school graduation.

On the occasion of mother's day, the Dookudu actor penned a sweet note for his and all the other moms and shared cute pictures of his kids with Namrata Shirodkar and his mother.

Happy birthday Mahesh Babu!

