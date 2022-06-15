Actor Tisca Chopra on living the best phase of her life, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ and life as a director

Actress Tisca Chopra makes any character her own so much so that it leaves a lasting impression in the minds of an audience. Whether it is playing a role of a mother who couldn't control her tears while dropping her son to the hostel in Taare Zameen Par to portraying a strong lady in Qissa, Tisca’s character stays with you forever. The actor will now be seen in yet another significant role in the much-anticipated film Jug Jug Jeeyo that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

“I think Mira is a key disclosure in the film, the catalyst for all that happens,” said Tisca when asked to share details about her character in the film. “Having said that, I think everyone should see the film and enjoy it!”

“ I did Good Newwz with Raj (Raj Mehta- the director of the film) and Dharma (productions), and this is my next one with them. I had such fun shooting the film, with Anil sir and Neetu Ji. And Raj is such a clear-headed director, it’s a joy being directed by him,” she told Firstpost.

The story of the film is set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it's full of love and laughter, colour and drama. It’s about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations. Anil Kapoor and Neetu play Bheema and Geeta and in the trailer, one could see that Bheema secretly wants a divorce from his wife to spend time with his secret girlfriend (played by Tisca). Similarly, Bheem’s elder son aptly named Kukoo (Varun Dhawan) wants a divorce from his wife Naina played by Kiara Advani.

In one of the sequences in the trailer, Neetu Kapoor's character can also be seen saying that nobody in the family has taken divorce. When asked if the film will start a conversation around normalizing divorce in Indian society, Tisca said, “I hope it will. Films have such deep penetration that any take on sensitive topics like divorce is bound to percolate into society. Finding love is precious, at any age certainly.”

But does Tisca think that society still considers divorce a taboo?

“Not sure it’s as much a taboo as much as it’s a giant hassle. When getting married is such a big deal in our society, getting divorced would be as well, naturally. Since it’s a family affair, divorce also involves families, and can be a super mess," she said.

The actor, who has done phenomenal characters in the past including in films like Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, Hostages, and Ankur Arora Murder Case, continues to surprise the audience with meaty roles. However, when asked if there is one suggestion she wants to give to her younger self, she said, “I would tell myself to not try and fit it but to celebrate my unique voice, both as actor and writer, and hopefully as a director, soon.”

She also feels that “it’s a great time for actors with all sorts of roles being written for women”.

“Never a better time! Such juicy roles and such delicious scripts. I am deeply satisfied with the change and I know things aren’t going back to being the way they were before,” said Tisca.

She is also delighted to be part of some phenomenal scripts and is excited about her series, which will release in two months, on Hotstar. “I can’t wait to bring that to the audiences,” said Tisca, who will be seen in the highly anticipated horror thriller web series titled 'Fear 1.0′. The show is making headlines since she uploaded the first look of the series last year in July.

The 48-year-old, who is often tagged as an immersive actor, says that she can do whatever a director wants her to do and added that “now I need someone that imagine me in a new way but having said that, I would still be as immersed in doing romancing, dancing or running around trees (if that is still a thing!?)” she said.

Talking about getting fewer opportunities in Bollywood and if OTT has filled up that vacuum for you, she said that she has neither looked back nor has the time for thinking of these things.

“ It’s my best phase yet and I am happy enjoying every moment - so let’s just wait a few months and we can see me smile amply in Jug Jug Jeeyo and some other good content,” said Tisca.

Finally, we also see Tisca completely enjoying the whole Instagram reel trends so that is also becoming her favourite pastime. “I love reels! Such fun and snack-able content is also a great way to connect with my audience. And I love meeting people directly via the gram,” she sums up.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.