Karan Johar's upcoming family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo lands into plagiarism controversy after its trailer launch.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor feature in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which premiered its trailer yesterday, and has already caused controversy. Karan Johar and his production business, Dharma Productions, have been accused of stealing Pakistani artist Abrar ul Haq's music.

“I have not sold my song 'Nach Punjaban' to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all,” Haq tweeted.

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

However, Music label T-Series has posted a statement on Twitter refuting the claims. “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 and is also available on Bollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ produced by Dharma Productions,” the statement read.

In response, Haq claims that the music has not been licenced to anyone. “If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action,” he wrote.

This isn't the only claim of plagiarism levelled against the movie. A man named Vishal A Singh says that Johar's Dharma Productions plagiarised his script for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, titled 'Bunny Rani.' In a series of tweets, the writer published copies of emails he wrote to Dharma Productions.

On June 24, the film will be released.

