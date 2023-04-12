Tiny Beautiful Things on Disney+ Hotstar makes you understand that no matter how hard you try; you cannot make anybody happy. There are a lot of instances in the series with which one can relate to, especially a mother. It is based on Cheryl Strayed’s 2012 collection of essays of the same name, which is based on the responses she used to write for the Dear Sugar problem page of online literary magazine the Rumpus. The responses were based on her experiences of life.

Tiny Beautiful Things is a show that a mother can resonate with if you have a teenage child. Kathryn Hahn totally messed up life and dealing with grief of losing her mother who was her pillar of strength. center of the show is Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal of Clare, who is asked to take over the column when the previous writer steps down. Initially reluctant, Clare is encouraged by a friend to take on the role of a columnist, and she finds herself neck deep with letters from people seeking advice on day to day hurdles of life relationship problems to work to family issues.

The way Kathryn Hahn portrayed grief and the way she deals with it looks real. I am sure everybody has their own way of dealing with the mess around them, but her biggest hurdle was how people around her failed to understand what she is going through

and why she is behaving the way she is behaving. All she wants is some love and respect from her daughter. Clare’s struggles are real and she finds it difficult to balance her professional and personal life. But the selfless person Clara is, she is willing to give her all to help people who need her advice and most importantly the readers resonate with her column because there is a soul in it and it isn’t preachy.

Clara’s husband though sometimes understands the grief and trauma that she is going through, but mostly fails and disregards her when she gives parental advice. The best part of the show is when Clara is trying to convince her daughter to go to college and not waste her life. The daughter questions that her father didn’t go to college and why is it important for her to go. To which she says, “I want so much for you, but you won’t get any of them, unless you want them for yourself” Basically she is trying to tell her that later on she is going to regret not going to college and that regret is the worst thing to deal with.

Among all the grief, loss and crying what makes the show, Tiny Beautiful Things extraordinary is the fact that Clara never gives up on hope even in the darkest phase of her life. The question the show asks is what does it mean to you to move on and to let go?

