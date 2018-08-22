Kathryn Hahn to star in The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta's new HBO comedy series, Mrs Fletcher

HBO has given a series order to the Mrs Fletcher pilot, based on The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta's bestselling novel of the same name, reports Variety. Kathryn Hahn will play Eve Fletcher, a single mom, in the comedy series.

The official synopsis describes the show as "a coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of Internet porn and social media on the lives of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son."

Jackson White will be essaying the role of Hahn's son, Brendan. IndieWire says that the supporting cast includes Casey Wilson, who will appear as Jane Rosen, Eve's friend and a married mother of academically gifted twins. Owen Teague will play Julian Spritzer, Brendan's high school classmate and Jen Richards will be Margo Fairchild, Eve's creative writing course teacher.

Perrotta has written the adaptation and is also on board as the executive producer. Mrs Fletcher will be directed and executive produced by Nicole Holofcener. The series has not yet been assigned a release date, mentions IndieWire.

Hahn has previously starred in Parks and Recreations, This is Where I Leave You, Captain Fantastic, Bad Moms and We're The Millers. She has also been a part of Amazon's series I Love Dick and Transparent, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

