The house of Bigg Boss 16 is getting more and more chaotic. Recently, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot got into a massive argument for this reason. The Bigg Boss of the house asked all the housemates who deserves the ticket to finale more than Nimrit Kaur, Shalin said nobody but her. This didn’t go down really well with Priyanka Chahar and Tina Datta. Tina called Shalin a hypocrite and double faced as she reminded him how he bad mouthed Nimrit.

When Shalin said Tina jumped from one man to another, she lost her cool and bombarded, “will f***ing slap you. Khud ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakha, who are you to do my character assassination?” Tina also snapped at Nimrit. Nimrit shared how Tina badmouths every contestant. She also accuses her of making alliances and not friendships. That wasn’t it, the fight got so ugly that they did each other’s character assassination, questioned each other’s integrity, and even used abusive language against each other.

With the passing days, the fights inside the Bigg Boss house are more controversial and have kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. While the contestants participate in various tasks assigned by Bigg Boss, their conversations, relationships, and of course the fights remain quite popular. With that said, Bigg Boss 16 is also getting interesting nowadays as the contestants continue to engage in verbal disputes over different matters. Recently, things had not been going well with Tina Datta who could be seen having a straining relationship with everyone, including her friends and also Shalin Bhanot.

This also led her to have a major breakdown in front of the camera as she wept and pleaded with Bigg Boss to send her home.

Notably, things escalated when Sreejita De recently made a comeback into the house and levelled some serious allegations against Tina calling her a person with a “black heart and full of negativity”. During this while, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma were the ones who joined in and further also passed remarks on Shalin and Tina’s relationship. Besides this, Sreejita also got into a fight with Tina.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.