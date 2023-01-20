Tina Datta breaks her silence, exposes Shalin Bhanot; fans applaud her
She was talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and mentioned how Shalin wanted to meet her before entering the show and planning a game
Bigg Boss season 16 is taking a wild turn day by day and the audience is of course enjoying the high voltage drama. In yesterday’s episode actress Tina Datta finally broke her silence and completely exposed Shalin Bhanot’s pre-planned game for Bigg Boss. She was talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and mentioned how Shalin wanted to meet her before entering the show and planning a game. She also exposed him speaking to Sajid and Gautam to form an alliance. Also pointed out that’s how Gautam and Shalin were acting bros from the initial few days in the house.
Amidst all this Tina has been outshining and people are loving her fierce nature. Indicating her strong side and not letting anyone take her for a toss. Shalin has been trying hard to flip the story and gain maximum sympathy, but Tina isn’t giving him any space for the same, and helping everyone in the house as well as outside the house to understand his dirty and cheap game play. Ardent fans of the show have lots of applause for Tina and they took it to Twitter showing the same, here’s what they say…
https://twitter.com/ahmed_bar7/status/1616130797446262784?s=20&t=6pw5TtMJdBRK2liOyMteHQ
https://twitter.com/navin_duggal/status/1616137972474335232?s=20&t=6pw5TtMJdBRK2liOyMteHQ
https://twitter.com/JC_BiggBoss/status/1616319308002648065?t=ydDZUozIcKcYRBmzKDR0PQ&s=08
https://twitter.com/natasha39159378/status/1616306265810161666?s=48&t=malOwbLUhoq0ZlWYdcqAXA
https://twitter.com/real_kapil1/status/1616125851841736704?s=48&t=malOwbLUhoq0ZlWYdcqAXA
This new turn in the game would be interesting to witness as how it shall shape Tina’s journey ahead.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
5 times Salman Khan said 'Atithi devo bhava on the stage of Bigg Boss
The superstar has his charm of welcoming foreign contestants that never lose to leave everyone impressed
Salman Khan's viral heartwarming moments with the family of Bigg Boss contestants
There have been many contestants who came on the show and shared a great bond with Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Fans say MC Stan, Shiv Thakare in top 2, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's game over
One of the Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and wrote, 'Priyanka's Game is totally over now. She is the babysitter of Shalin & Tina and only shouts'