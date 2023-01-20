Bigg Boss season 16 is taking a wild turn day by day and the audience is of course enjoying the high voltage drama. In yesterday’s episode actress Tina Datta finally broke her silence and completely exposed Shalin Bhanot’s pre-planned game for Bigg Boss. She was talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and mentioned how Shalin wanted to meet her before entering the show and planning a game. She also exposed him speaking to Sajid and Gautam to form an alliance. Also pointed out that’s how Gautam and Shalin were acting bros from the initial few days in the house.

Amidst all this Tina has been outshining and people are loving her fierce nature. Indicating her strong side and not letting anyone take her for a toss. Shalin has been trying hard to flip the story and gain maximum sympathy, but Tina isn’t giving him any space for the same, and helping everyone in the house as well as outside the house to understand his dirty and cheap game play. Ardent fans of the show have lots of applause for Tina and they took it to Twitter showing the same, here’s what they say…

https://twitter.com/ahmed_bar7/status/1616130797446262784?s=20&t=6pw5TtMJdBRK2liOyMteHQ

https://twitter.com/navin_duggal/status/1616137972474335232?s=20&t=6pw5TtMJdBRK2liOyMteHQ

https://twitter.com/JC_BiggBoss/status/1616319308002648065?t=ydDZUozIcKcYRBmzKDR0PQ&s=08

https://twitter.com/natasha39159378/status/1616306265810161666?s=48&t=malOwbLUhoq0ZlWYdcqAXA

https://twitter.com/real_kapil1/status/1616125851841736704?s=48&t=malOwbLUhoq0ZlWYdcqAXA

This new turn in the game would be interesting to witness as how it shall shape Tina’s journey ahead.

