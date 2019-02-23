Tiger Shroff on working with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's film: Scared to match up to a demigod superstar

Tiger Shroff has previously admitted that he is a huge fan of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Shroff stated that he'd followed the Kaabil actor's filmography closely and that Siddharth Anand's upcoming drama tentatively titled Hrithik vs Tiger was a dream come true for Tiger. The action hero will be pitted against Roshan in this Yash Raj film. Talking to DNA, Tiger revealed his experience working with Hrithik.

Tiger confessed that when he was approached to feature in the film, he had hesitated for a while, "I was scared because I kept asking myself, ‘Should I be doing it at all? Is it right to go up against someone like him who’s a Demigod superstar?’ I was sure nobody will look at me," the publication quoted the actor as saying.

Shroff added that the two actors share similar tastes in dance, fitness regimes and superheroes. During filming, Tiger would always observe Hrithik closely asking him about his approach towards films and characters in between shots. The Baaghi actor also revealed how he would often show Hrithik hook steps from old classic tracks and while the latter would have to guess the film.

Talking about the reported dance-off in the film, where the two actors go up against the other, Tiger said they were yet to delve into it. "There are a lot of action scenes that we are currently shooting. We have left the songs for the end. So that will be like a celebration," Shroff added.

