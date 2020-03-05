Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Cobra, Nene Naa, Pon Magal Vandhal, Aham Brahmasmi: First looks this week

With multiple first looks of films releasing every week, it definitely becomes difficult keeping a track. So here is a list of all the first looks out this week.

Heropanti 2

A week before the release of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to announce the sequel to his debut film Heropanti. He shared two posters, and revealed the film will be helmed by Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has bankrolled all films under the Baaghi franchise. In the first poster, Tiger looks suave in a sharp black suit and red tie with an automatic gun in his hand. The second poster sees the actor being orbited by a deluge of machine guns. Tiger says in the caption he is "blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with his mentor" Sajid. The film is expected to release on 16 July next year. Cobra

The makers of Cobra, featuring Vikram in the lead, recently unveiled the first look of the upcoming thriller. The poster depicts seven characters, played by the same actor. The personas vary in professions, ranging from a professor to a politician. These are then interconnected to a mastermind, which seems to hold all the characters together.

Other than Vikram, the cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Sarjano Khalid, and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

The film has created sufficient buzz ever since the announcement of Ajay Gnanamuthu (the Imaikka Nodigal filmmaker) collaborating with Vikram.

Nene Naa

The title and the first look poster of Regina Cassandra's bilingual mystery thriller were recently unveiled. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi took to social media and shared the poster online. The film will be titled Soorpanagai in Tamil and Nene Naa in Telugu. The first look poster sees Regina Cassandra decked up like a queen. However, there are slap marks visible on both sides of her face. Her character is also put in an iron torture chamber. The film is expected to release in summer. Pon Magal Vandhal

The poster of Tamil thriller Pon Magal Vandhal was unveiled by the makers this Monday. Featuring South Indian actress Jyotika as a lawyer, the poster reveals that Pon Magal Vandhal will hit theatres on 27 March. Jyotika will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career.

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the film also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

Aham Brahmasmi

Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action packed film🔥#AhamBrahmasmiFirstLook #AhamBrahmasmiFL #ABFL pic.twitter.com/NcGj8HDs1n — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 4, 2020

Telugu actor Manoj Manchu will make a comeback to films almost after three years with this Srikanth N Reddy directorial, state reports. The film, a pan-Indian venture, is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The report adds the crew will begin shooting for Aham Brahmasmi from 6 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 11:53:50 IST