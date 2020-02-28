Tiger Shroff confirms sequel of debut film Heropanti, Sajid Nadiadwala film to be helmed by Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan

A week before the release of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has taken to Twitter to announce the sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Sharing two official posters from Heropanti 2, the actor also revealed the film will be helmed by Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has bankrolled all films under the Baaghi franchise.

In the first poster, Tiger looks suave in a sharp black suit and red tie with an automatic gun in his hand. The second poster sees the actor being orbited by a deluge of machine guns.

Tiger says in the caption he is "blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with his mentor" Sajid.

Here are the posters

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Heropanti marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film, released in 2014, is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Parugu.

Meanwhile, Tiger will share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in Baaghi 3. In the third instalment of the action drama, Jackie will play the onscreen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh's characters. In a cameo appearance, the 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a police inspector.

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on 6 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 12:30:30 IST