Cobra first look: Vikram essays a mastermind with seven personas in upcoming thriller

The makers of Cobra, featuring Vikram in the lead, have recently unveiled the first look of the upcoming thriller. The poster depicts seven characters, played by the same actor.

The personas vary in professions, starting from a professor to a politician. These are then interconnected to a mastermind which seems to hold all the characters together.

Vikram has been known to play multiple avatars in the same film. His works such as Anniyan and Iru Mugan stand out as examples. However, Cobra takes the challenge a notch higher, much like Kamal Haasan in Dasavathaaram.

Check out the first look of Vikram's Cobra

ഗംഭീര മേക്ഓവർ നടത്തി ഞെട്ടിക്കാൻ വിക്രം; കോബ്ര ഫസ്റ്റ് ലുക്കിൽ 7 വ്യത്യസ്ത ലുക്കുകളിൽ താരം.. #ChiyaanVikram #CobraFirstLook #CobraMovie

Other than Vikram, the cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Sarjano Khalid, and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

The film has created sufficient buzz ever since the announcement of Ajay Gnanamuthu (the Imaikka Nodigal filmmaker) collaborating with Vikram.

As per reports, Cobra releases in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi by May. The film has been backed by Seven Screen Studio, and the musical score is by Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman.

Updated Date: Feb 29, 2020 09:47:27 IST