Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal's Kamyaab, Onward, Gypsy: Know Your Releases

This week, cine lovers may face with slim pickings at the theatres with only four films lined up for release. In Hindi, the third instalment of Tiger Shroff's action franchise Baaghi will clash with Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal-starrer Kaamyaab. In Tamil, Jiiva-starrer Gypsy will hit the screens. The only Hollywood release this week is Onward, a fantasy film from Pixar Animation.

Baaghi 3

What's it about: Tiger Shroff reprises his role as the rebellious action hero Ronnie from the 2016 film, who goes to great lengths to rescue his elder brother being held hostage in Syria.

Who's in it: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana

Why it may work: As is evident from the trailer, Baaghi 3 is predictably high on action spectacle. Moreover, Tiger has also proved his mettle as a bankable action hero in the Hindi film space. So fans of the genre are expected to throng the theatres to see Tiger in action. Moreover, real-life father-son duo Jackie and Tiger will share the screen space for the first time on celluloid.

Kaamyaab

What's it about: Charting the story of a once-famous side actor, Kaamyaab pens the journey of Sudheer, a charming character artiste in the '80s, who struggles with life in the present. The film aims at a cinematic portrayal of the hardships faced by struggling actors in Indian cinema.

Who's in it: Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Manoj Bakshi, Sarika Singh

Why it may work: The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment, which has, in the past, produced such critically acclaimed projects like Badla and Dear Zindagi. Furthermore, as a stamp of approval, Aamir Khan, often known in the Bollywood industry as a perfectionist, heaped praises on the trailer, adding he cannot wait to watch the film.

Onward

What's it about: A boisterous older brother Barley and his meek, reserved younger sibling Ian embark on a journey to resurrect their deceased father.

Who's in it: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez

Why it may work: After the mega-success of Avengers: Endgame, co-stars Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) will be seen (or heard) together for the first time in this Pixar film. Moreover, it comes from the 21-film strong studio that has built itself a formidable reputation for animated features.

Gypsy

What's it about: Directed by Raju Murugan, Gypsy is a film on the journey of self-discovery of a man. The film follows a young man, played by Jiiva, who travels across the country and gets to learn about nation and politics. He then decides to do his two-bit for his country.

Who's in it: Jiiva, Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Susheela Raman

Why it may work: Ahead of his Hindi film launch in Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83, fans of the actor will get to see him take on an intense role. The music, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, has also been hailed by critics.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 12:01:25 IST